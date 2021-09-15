STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Prime suspect in Manithaneya Jananayaga Katchi man murder case surrenders

Wasim was receiving death threats and had informed police, says kin

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

TIRUPATHUR: Seven suspects, including the prime suspect, involved in the murder of a 35-year-old functionary of Manithaneya Jananayaga Katchi (MJK) surrendered on Tuesday. While the prime suspect, TR Imthiyaz, surrendered before the Judicial Magistrate Court I in Sivakasi, the six others surrendered at the Judicial Magistrate Court III on the Thanjavur Court premises.

They were identified as J Augustin (19) and B Sathyaseelan (20) of Mannivakkam in Kanchipuram district, S Praveenkumar (20), N Muneeswaran (20), M Selvakumar (21) of Otteri extension of Vandalur and E Ajay (21) of Oorappakkam in Chennai.    

Wasim Akram (35), the former State deputy secretary of MJK and ex-municipal councilor of Vaniyambadi town, was murdered by a gang allegedly sent by Imthiyaz, from whom police seized ganja on July 26. Wasim was hacked to death at Jeeva Nagar in Vaniyambadi on Friday. According to Wasim’s friends and relatives, he received death threats and informed the police about the same. Had the police taken his oral complaint seriously and nabbed Imthiyaz, he could have been alive today, they claimed.

Imthiyaz reportedly held Wasim responsible for the police raid at his house and godown on July 26. The raid yielded the police over nine kilograms of ganja, machetes, and mobile phones and the arrest of a few men, including Imthiyaz’s relative, a political party functionary, and a close friend of Wasim told TNIE. 

Just before the raid, Wasim and Imthiyaz had a heated argument over a `5-lakh-deal the latter had with their mutual friend Naeem. This made Imthiyaz believe Wasim acted against him and tipped off police about his ganja-peddling activities, added the friend.  

During the raid, Imthiyaz managed to escape and kept an eye on Wasim to settle the scores. On Friday, when Wasim was returning home after the evening prayer at a local mosque, the gang rounded him up and hacked him to death before fleeing in a car, sources said.

When contacted, Vellore Superintendent of Police S Selvakumar, told TNIE, “The suspects were in hiding after the raid but the search for Imthiyaz was underway.” After surrendering, Imthiyaz was remanded in judicial custody at Srivilliputhur sub-jail, he added.

Six more surrender in Thanjavur Court
Meanwhile, six more men on Tuesday surrendered in connection with Wasim’s murder in the Thanjavur Court. According to police, the six men — J Augustin (19) and B Sathyaseelan (20) of Mannivakkam in Kanchipuram district, S Praveenkumar (20), N Muneeswaran (20), M Selvakumar (21) of Otteri extension of Vandalur and E Ajay (21) of Oorappakkam in Chennai — surrendered at the Judicial Magistrate Court III. Magistrate C Bharathi remanded them in judicial custody. Earlier, police arrested two men — Prasath of Vandalur and Dilli Kumar of Mannivakkam. 

Manithaneya Jananayaga Katchi
