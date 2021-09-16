Assets worth Rs 30 crore belonging to Sasikala's nephew attached

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Income Tax department on Wednesday attached assets worth Rs 30 crore belonging to Sudhakaran, nephew of expelled AIADMK leader Sasikala, who was once adopted and disowned as a foster son by former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

The assets, which include the bungalow at Siruthavur and 21 acres of land besides other properties, were attached under Section 24 (3) of the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act. This comes after Income Tax department earlier this month attached several properties of Sasikala, including her bungalow at Payyanur village and her under-construction residence at Poes Garden in Chennai. The properties were mostly purchased between 1991 and 1996 when Jayalalithaa was Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister.