By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu recorded the highest in number of cases registered under IPC and SLL (special & local laws) in the country in 2020. According to the Crime in India, 2020 report released by National Crime Records Bureau, Tamil Nadu recorded 13,77,681 cases, a huge increase from the 4,55,094 cases registered in 2019. Similarly, the number of cases registered under IPC and SLL in Chennai more than doubled from 71,949 in 2019 to 1,68,450 in 2020