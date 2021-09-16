DMK holds Mupperum Vizha -- birth anniversary of DMK founder Annadurai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: ‘Mupperum Vizha’, an annual event which collectively celebrates the birth anniversary of DMK founder CN Annadurai on September 15, the party’s founding day on September 16, and the birth anniversary of Dravidian icon Periyar EV Ramasamy, was held at the DMK headquarters at Anna Arivalayam on Wednesday evening. Chief Minister MK Stalin, addressing the gathering, presented awards to party seniors.

Party cadre and functionaries across the State watched the event through video conference. According to a party statement, a pledge would be taken at the party headquarters on Friday morning, under the CM’s leadership, for observing the birth anniversary of Periyar EV Ramasamy as the day for social justice.