STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK holds Mupperum Vizha -- birth anniversary of DMK founder Annadurai

Party cadre and functionaries across the State watched the event through video conference.

Published: 16th September 2021 04:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2021 04:14 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of CN Annadurai with Periyar | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: ‘Mupperum Vizha’, an annual event which collectively celebrates the birth anniversary of DMK founder CN Annadurai on September 15, the party’s founding day on September 16, and the birth anniversary of Dravidian icon Periyar EV Ramasamy, was held at the DMK headquarters at Anna Arivalayam on Wednesday evening. Chief Minister MK Stalin, addressing the gathering, presented awards to party seniors. 

Party cadre and functionaries across the State watched the event through video conference. According to a party statement, a pledge would be taken at the party headquarters on Friday morning, under the CM’s leadership, for observing the birth anniversary of Periyar EV Ramasamy as the day for social justice. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mupperum Vizha DMK CN Annadurai
India Matters
(L-R) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mamata Banerjee and Adar Poonawalla (Photos | PTI)
Modi, Mamata among Time Magazine's 100 'most influential people of 2021'
Representational image of office work.
Goodbye WFH? Hyderabad's IT employees reluctantly returning to offices
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Taxpayers continue to face problems even as deadline to fix new IT portal gets over
The last year also recorded a surge in the cases of rioting. (File Photo | PTI)
Fake news, riots push India's crime rate up by 28 per cent amidst pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Displaced Afghans distribute food donations at an internally displaced persons camp in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Economic crunch, desperation: What Kabul looks like, one month after Taliban takeover
A SpaceX Falcon 9 lifts off with four private citizens from Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral. (Photo | AP)
SpaceX launches four amateurs on private Earth-circling trip
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp