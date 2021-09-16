STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

No consensus in NDA yet over Puducherry Rajya Sabha candidate

NDA allies AINRC and BJP seem to be engaged in a cat and mouse game, with both waiting for the other side to make the first move for discussions.

Published: 16th September 2021 04:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2021 04:15 AM   |  A+A-

A view of the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi

A view of the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (File Photo | PTI)

By Debjani Dutta
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The Rajya Sabha election to the lone seat from Puducherry Union Territory was notified on Wednesday, but the ruling NDA is yet to reach a consensus on which party candidate to field, even as the Opposition DMK-Congress alliance is unlikely to contest the seat.

NDA allies AINRC and BJP seem to be engaged in a cat and mouse game, with both waiting for the other side to make the first move for discussions. There has been no discussion so far, sources in AINRC said. BJP’s Karnataka Vice-President and in-charge of Puducherry, Nirmal Kumar Surana, visited Puducherry last week but there was no meeting between him and Chief minister N Rangasamy, the founder-president of AINRC. Matters may drag on till the final day of filing of nominations on September 22.

However, Surana told TNIE that he would be visiting Puducherry this weekend, either on Sunday or Monday and finalise matters related to Rajya Sabha elections. The BJP is interested in the seat to inflate its strength in Rajya Sabha while Rangasamy is determined to field a candidate from his own party as BJP partymen were appointed to all the three posts of nominated MLAs in the Puducherry Assembly without him being consulted.

While former minister Malladi Krishna Rao (MKR) seems to be strong a  contender with the backing of the CM, the BJP has several aspirants. “I am hoping the Chief minister will provide me with the opportunity to contest the Rajya Sabha seat and serve the UT,” MKR, who had announced his retirement from electoral politics in the UT, told TNIE. “I have served as MLA and Minister for 32 years. I hope to serve the UT as a Parliamentarian and be better than all predecessors.”

During MKR’s felicitation function on completion of 25 years as MLA, even Home Minister and BJP Legislative party leader A Namassivayam showered praise on MKR stating that he has managed to get the most funds from Central government for Puducherry in the last five years. Whether MKR would be accepted by the BJP as an AINRC nominee or BJP nominee (since MKR is not a member of any political party officially) or a different candidate is fielded, only time will tell.

‘Only elected mlas can vote’ 
Puducherry: The Election Commission of India has clarified that only elected members of the Legislative Assembly are eligible to vote in the Rajya Sabha elections in the UT. The BJP has three nominated MLAs in the Puducherry Assembly

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Puducherry Rajya Sabha NDA BJP AINRC
India Matters
(L-R) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mamata Banerjee and Adar Poonawalla (Photos | PTI)
Modi, Mamata among Time Magazine's 100 'most influential people of 2021'
Representational image of office work.
Goodbye WFH? Hyderabad's IT employees reluctantly returning to offices
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Taxpayers continue to face problems even as deadline to fix new IT portal gets over
The last year also recorded a surge in the cases of rioting. (File Photo | PTI)
Fake news, riots push India's crime rate up by 28 per cent amidst pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Displaced Afghans distribute food donations at an internally displaced persons camp in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Economic crunch, desperation: What Kabul looks like, one month after Taliban takeover
A SpaceX Falcon 9 lifts off with four private citizens from Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral. (Photo | AP)
SpaceX launches four amateurs on private Earth-circling trip
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp