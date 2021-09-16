Only vaccinated against Covid-19 can avail Diwali schemes in Puducherry: LG

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: In an attempt to achieve 100% vaccination in Puducherry by October 2, Lt Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday said that only those who are inoculated against Covid-19 could avail the benefits of Diwali gift and welfare schemes.

Briefing newspersons shortly after chairing a covid review meeting at Raj Nivas on Thursday, she said that the hereafter it will be difficult to avail benefits of any government schemes without a vaccination certificate. It is also mandatory for the government employees to be vaccinated to receive their salaries, she added. "Beginning from today in the next 15 days we have lined up several plans to achieve 100 per cent vaccination in the UT," she said.

The government employees have been fully vaccinated as they were instructed two months back. Students above 18 must show vaccination certificates to appear for exams."This is important for the people. To avail government schemes and celebrate festivals they should be in good health. I request those who have not got vaccinated to ensure they take the shots at the earliest," the Lt governor said.

Dr Soundararajan said that 35 per cent of the population in the UT was not vaccinated and added that a list of those left out is being prepared with the assistance of the Primary Health Centres (PHCs).

She said that in a bid to encourage vaccination programme in each constituency, a medical team was provided to each legislator to coordinate and encourage vaccination of the people in their respective constituencies. A door-to-door campaign is also being undertaken, apart from PHCs, to take the list of those left out.



The governor also flagged off a cycle rally organized by the Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel to commemorate the victory against Pakistan in 1971, 75th Independence day and to encourage Covid Vaccination.

Puducherry on Thursday recorded two COVID-19 deaths and 107 new cases taking the active number of infections to 963 The death toll in the UT has increased to 1,827. The toll by region is Puducherry (1,437), Karaikal (242), Yanam (106) and Mahe (42). The test positivity rate stood at 2.05per cent, case fatality rate 1.46 per cent and recovery rate 97.77 per cent.