Stalin pays tribute to CN Annadurai on birth anniverssary

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin paid floral tribute to former Chief Minister CN Annadurai on the occasion of the latter’s 113th birth anniversary on Wednesday.

The CM, along with his cabinet ministers and party MPs, visited the Anna Statue located at Anna Salai and paid floral tribute to the leader’s portrait placed under the statue. On behalf of the AIADMK, the party’s joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami and other former ministers paid floral tributes.