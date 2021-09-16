Tiruppur schools record spike in Covid cases

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR/COIMBATORE: 15 students from two schools In Tiruppur tested positive. Among them, seven were from a private school in Palladam and eight from a government school. Both the schools have been closed for the next seven days, said sources.

Meanwhile, five school students tested positive on Wednesday in Coimbatore. A School Education Department official said, “Health staff had collected swab tests on September 13. On this, one from private school in Valparai, one from private school in Somanur, and two students from a private school in Neelikonampalayam tested positive.” The schools have been suspended for three days.

