Truckers association demands closure of check posts

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu unit of the All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) has urged the State government to shut 20 transport check posts on the borders, in line with Maharashtra, Goa, Kerala, and a few other States.

In a representation submitted to Chief Secretary, Irai Anbu, on Monday, the AIMTC’s TN president, Murugan Venkatachalam, said transport check posts have been causing immense hardship to truckers. “The check posts serve no purpose, except for harassing drivers and lorry owners. Every inter-State commercial vehicle is allowed to leave or enter the State only upon paying bribe,” claimed Venaktachalam.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways last week had directed Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Kerala, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, Goa, Uttrakhand, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan State governments to shut the check posts at State borders. “After introduction of GST in July 2017, there is no need for having regular transport check posts at State borders. The online data in respect of vehicles and drivers has been strengthened through VAHAN and SARATHI platforms,” said the Centre in its directive.

In response to the Centre’s direction, many States closed the check posts, claimed Venaktachalam. “I wonder why the Tamil Nadu government alone wanted to operate it.” Official sources from the transport department denied allegations of bribery and claimed that commercial vehicles are not monitored through online platforms completely.

“Action will be taken against errant officials if any specific complaint is received. The closure of check posts is a policy matter of the State government. No decision has been taken on this yet,” said an official. Presently, there are 20 check posts in the State at the borders of Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Karnataka.