Vellore: Another NEET aspirant ends life after taking exam

A 17-year-old girl, who had written the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) in Vellore district last Sunday, allegedly died by suicide in her house on Wednesday.

Published: 16th September 2021 04:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2021 04:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VELLORE: A 17-year-old girl, who had written the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) in Vellore district last Sunday, allegedly died by suicide in her house on Wednesday. “She complained that she didn’t do well in the exam. Though we consoled her, she seemed depressed over the last three days,” the mother of the girl said.

Superintendent of Police S Selvakumar said no suicide note was found, and a probe has been launched. The girl, Soundarya, lived in Thalayarampattu village in Katpadi, and was a Class 12 student at the Thottapalayam Government Girls Higher Secondary School in 2020-21, the police said.  Her father, Thirunavukkarasu, and mother, Rukmini, are daily wage labourers. Soundarya allegedly killed herself while her parents were away at work.

Her body was sent to the Government Vellore Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem examination, and later brought back to her house. The Latheri police have registered a case under Section 174 (death due to hanging) of the CrPC. So far this year, three MBBS aspirants in TN have ended their lives, allegedly due to pressure associated with the NEET.

In the evening, Minister for Handlooms and Textiles R Gandhi expressed his condolences and said, “Incidents like these are upsetting. I’m requesting students not to think of taking such extreme steps.”
AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to get the Centre to abolish NEET. “The DMK alliance has 38 MPs. Next year, the elections for president and vice president will be held. The Chief Minister should use this opportunity to pressure on the Union government,” he said.

