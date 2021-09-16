STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Will personally monitor implementation of government schemes: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

Stalin recalled his party DMK's 500-odd promises made for the April 6 Assembly polls and said he will monitor the various initiatives through a 'dash board'.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (File photo | EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday said he will personally monitor, in real-time, the progress of implementation of various welfare measures undertaken by his government and urged officials of the state government to expeditiously take up their implementation.

Chairing a review meeting of secretaries of various state government departments, here, Stalin recalled his party DMK's 500-odd promises made for the April 6 Assembly polls and said he will monitor the various initiatives through a "dash board".

Pointing out that a slew of announcements have been made in the Governor's address and the budget, besides district-specific ones and those made in the state Assembly, Stalin sought for the official's "total cooperation" in their implementation.

"...I will monitor the ministers vis-a-vis implementation of the announcements. I have been insisting for the last two days that I will directly monitor them. Not just ministers, my monitoring will be in such a way that it would pertain to the secretary concerned completing the job on time," Stalin said.

He added that for this purpose, there will a "dash board" and he would keep an eye on the developments via a screen at his room. The dash board shall have information relating to "Physical" and "Financial" target and he will review the progress twice a week based on this dash board, Stalin informed.

He also called for better coordination among departments to ensure there was no delay in implementing projects and schemes.

Meanwhile, in a separate release, Stalin announced setting up a committee to monitor if social justice was being followed in the state properly. This proposed committee, which will have government authorities, academicians and legal experts, will monitor if social justice is properly followed in education, jobs and promotions, he said.

