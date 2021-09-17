25.2 per cent college students in Coimbatore discontinue studies to support their families: Survey

N Dhamotharan By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A recent online survey conducted by city-based NGO 'Education Development Committee' revealed that 25.2 per cent of college students have discontinued their higher studies and shifted to work to support their families financially amid the pandemic.

The survey was initiated by the NGO after it found out that many students did not turn up for classes after colleges reopened on September 1.

Of the 544 students who took part in the survey, till now, 57.2 per cent said they stayed away from classes out of fear of contracting Covid-19. In their response to other questions, 41.5 per cent students said they had taken up part-time work, while 25.2 per cent of them turned full time labourers to support their families.

Around 41.7 per cent stated they were reluctant to go to college because they were not in a position to remit fees, 19.3 per cent students said their interest in studies had waned.

"After colleges reopened, nearly 50 per cent of students did not go to college. So, we are conducting a survey to ascertain the reasons," said the person who is heading the NGO, requesting anonymity.

"Even though a very small number of students participated in the survey, the results indicate that students are struggling financially. Some students who are going to regular work think that attending semester exam is enough. The government must intervene and ensure their education," he said.

M Manjupriya, final year student in a private college on the outskirts of the city, said her parents cannot support her education. "I have taken up a part-time job from 3 pm to 9 pm in a mobile shop. I am getting a salary of Rs 4,500, which is useful to pay my semester fees and I can manage my daily expenses." Many of her batchmates are working full time in textile shops, offices , etc.

Educationist professor K Leninbarathi said the government should trace the students who are not coming to college and take steps to bring them back to studying.

Coimbatore region Joint Director of Collegiate Education R Ulagi confirmed that absenteeism was a huge issue ever since colleges resumed. "Yes, students' attendance is poor and many are working to manage their expenses. We hope the situation would improve after October."

President, Association of Indian Universities, G Thiruvasagam told The New Indian Express, "Due to the pandemic, many family heads lost jobs, and students are stepping into their shoes. Online education, though not effective, has given them an option to continue studies from home. As a result, students use this to go to work instead of college."

"Online education is a temporary phenomenon. Students must attend direct classes and do the practicals in labs. Only then can they get quality education. Even private companies now hesitate to recruit the students who studied online in the pandemic, " he added.

Higher education secretary D Karthikeyan said, "We will check the NGO survey report and necessary steps will be taken to bring students back to college."