Missing from TNEA rank list? File complaint till Sept 18

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Students whose name is missing from the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) rank list can lodge their grievance with Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE) till September 18.

So far, at least 84 engineering aspirants have complained about their names missing from the rank list.

Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi, who visited DOTE on Thursday, said all complaints will be investigated. “If found genuine, their problems will be resolved by awarding them ranks on basis of marks,” said Ponmudi.

To ensure that students don’t face problems, DOTE has set up 51 help desks across the state and released phone numbers, where students can air their grievances. Ponmudi further clarified students who have studied from class 6 to class 12 in government schools are only eligible to avail off the reservation under 7.5 per cent government school quota, which was introduced this year.

At least 15,660 students from government schools are eligible to participate in the counselling. He said Chief Minister MK Stalin formed a special committee to ensure the newly- introduced 7.5 per cent quota in professional courses is implemented properly.

While TNEA counselling for special category students like ex-servicemen, eminent sportsperson, government school students, differently-abled is ongoing, counselling for general candidates will be held between September 27 and October 17. TNEA rank list was released on September 14 on the official website. This year 440 colleges are included in counselling and the total number of available seats are 15,1870.