Panel to be formed to monitor implementation of ‘social justice’ in TN

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday announced that a committee will be formed to monitor the implementation of social justice in education, employment, posts, promotions and appointments.

Published: 17th September 2021 04:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2021 04:44 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday announced that a committee will be formed to monitor the implementation of social justice in education, employment, posts, promotions and appointments. The panel, comprising government officials, educationists and legal experts, will recommend appropriate action wherever social justice is not implemented properly. The rules for this committee will be issued soon.

“I take pride in constituting a committee to monitor the implementation of social justice on the centenary day of Communal G.O., issued by the Justice Party government on September 19, 1921. Let us move towards achieving the goal of everything for all,” the CM said in a statement. Although the statement did not specify the main ambit of the committee, it will be to ensure proper implementation of reservation in government services.

Tracing the history of social justice in TN, Stalin said the Justice Party had raised its voice for eradication of untouchability, rights of the oppressed classes, and State autonomy, and implemented its ideologies through government orders after it came to power in 1920. Of them, the Communal G.O. turned 100 years old on Thursday.

The order was issued on the basis that domination of a particular community in government services would not augur well for the country and that government posts should be filled with members of all communities, said the CM. From that point, began the journey of social justice, he added.

“I salute the leaders who were responsible for this. The DMK government has taken another step in that direction by constituting a committee to monitor the implementation of social justice,” said Stalin, adding that the social justice revolution that began then had spread its wings across the country.

Justice Party G.O. turns 100
The Justice Party had passed the order in 1921 on the basis that the domination of a particular community in government services would not augur well for the country

