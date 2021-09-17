STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Periyar birth anniversary: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin leads state in observing Social Justice Day

MK Stalin led Tamil Nadu in observing the 143rd birth anniversary of rationalist leader EV Ramasamy, popularly known as Periyar, as Social Justice Day.

Published: 17th September 2021 03:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2021 05:35 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin pays floral tribute to poster of Periyar on later's birth anniversary near Periyar Statue at Mount Road near Chintadripet in Chennai.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin pays floral tribute to poster of Periyar on later's birth anniversary near Periyar Statue at Mount Road near Chintadripet in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By PTI

Paying rich tributes to the reformer, the Chief Minister said the rationalist sowed the seeds of social justice in the minds of the people around.

Tamil Nadu was resurrected only after his birth.

"I took the pledge of social justice on such a glorious birthday. Entire Tamil Nadu undertook the pledge. We will set up an egalitarian society on your path," he tweeted.

Earlier this month, Stalin told the Assembly that the birth anniversary of E V Ramasamy falling on September 17, will be observed as Social Justice Day every year.

Recalling the services of Periyar (September 17, 1879 - December 24, 1973) to the Tamil society, the Chief Minister said he was instrumental in the enactment of the first Constitutional Amendment Act (that safeguarded reservation for backward classes).

Periyar's ideology was all about social justice, self-respect, rationalism and equality, which laid the foundation for Tamil society's growth during the last century and it would also pave the way for the future, Stalin had said.

The Chief Minister paid floral tributes to the statue of Periyar at Anna Salai here accompanied by his Cabinet colleagues and MPs T R Baalu and Kanimozhi.

Later, he administered the pledge to the officials and staff at the Secretariat, affirming that they will follow the social activist's ideology based on social justice, self-respect, rationalism and equality.

