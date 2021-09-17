Rural local body polls: MNM says it will face elections solo

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), led by Kamal Hassan, has decided to face the ensuing elections to rural local bodies in nine districts on its own.

“I will be campaigning in nine districts where elections are held. Let us meet in the electoral field,” tweeted Kamal Hassan on Thursday.

The MNM contested 154 seats in the general elections to the State Assembly and allocated 80 seats to its allies AISMK and IJK. The alliance drew a blank in the elections. However, the MNM got a vote percentage of 2.52.