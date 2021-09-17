STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Rural local body polls: MNM says it will face elections solo

The Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), led by Kamal Hassan, has decided to face the ensuing elections to rural local bodies in nine districts on its own.

Published: 17th September 2021 04:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2021 04:40 AM   |  A+A-

Kamal Haasan (Photo | EPS)

Kamal Haasan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), led by Kamal Hassan, has decided to face the ensuing elections to rural local bodies in nine districts on its own.

“I will be campaigning in nine districts where elections are held. Let us meet in the electoral field,” tweeted Kamal Hassan on Thursday. 

The MNM contested 154 seats in the general elections to the State Assembly and allocated 80 seats to its allies AISMK and IJK. The alliance drew a blank in the elections. However, the MNM got a vote percentage of 2.52.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Makkal Needhi Maiam Kamal Hassan Rural local body polls
India Matters
Engineers inspect an oxygen plant at a 50 bedded COVID-19 care centre, at a stadium in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
Centre promises 3,600 oxygen plants to tackle a possible third Covid wave
(Express Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha)
Telangana 4th largest contributor to India’s economy
The rally taken out by various Christian organisations in Pala on Saturday to express solidarity with the Pala bishop | Express
Nuns boycott Pala bishop's anti-Muslim speech; say communalism not Christian
The entire cost of the project is cited to be Rs 3.37 crore. (Photo | EPS)
Chhattisgarh creating India's biggest man-made forest on barren land, abandoned mine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp