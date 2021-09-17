Six-year-old boy attacked by pack of stray dogs in TN's Tiruppur

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: A six-year-old boy was attacked by a pack of dogs when he was playing in front of his house in Tiruppur on Thursday afternoon.

The video of the incident, recorded in CCTV, has gone viral since then.

According to sources, six-year-old Pragadhish was attacked by two dogs when he was playing in the rain. Within no time, the dogs were joined by two more who caught hold of the boy's head and dragged him.

Shocked by the attack, the victim screamed when his father Ramasamy came out of the house and chased away the dogs using sticks. Ramasamy (38) has a cotton business in the city.

The boy was taken to Tiruppur Government Hospital in Dharapuram Road for treatment where his condition is said to be stable.

