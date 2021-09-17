STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stalin seeks time-bound action plans for schemes

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday told the secretaries of all government departments to frame a time-bound action plan to fulfil the announcements made by him and his ministerial colleagues, and act in a coordinated manner to execute welfare schemes.

Stalin said this while reviewing implementation of announcements he made under Rule 110, announcements made by other ministers during the recent Budget session, and the ongoing welfare schemes.

“Fix a deadline for executing each scheme. If a department delays disposing a file for minor reasons, it will lead to stagnation of a scheme, which will increase expenditure and lead to administrative issues. So, secretaries should treat all schemes with equal importance and take expeditious decisions.

A dashboard will be installed in my chamber containing the status of all announcements and key schemes of the government with a physical target and financial target for each scheme. I will review the dashboard on a weekly basis.”

The information in the dashboard will be updated on a daily basis and the consultant for Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency will be the coordinator for maintaining this dash-board. 

Stalin also underscored the point that while implementing the announcements, the secretaries should ensure that legal hurdles should not come in the way. “We have just presented a budget. But within six months, we need to present the next budget. So, within these six months, we have to implement the announcements made so far,” he added.

Stating the DMK had given over 500 electoral promises for the entire State and district-wise promises, the Chief Minister said wherever cooperation of many departments is necessary to implement a scheme, the secretaries concerned should together take a decision. If needed, a sub-committee could be formed for this. However, the decision taking process should be completed in a time bound manner.

MK Stalin Tamil Nadu Government
