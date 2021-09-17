STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Surprise as Kamaraj, Dhivakaran meet

After the fallout between former CM Edappadi K Palaniswami and Sasikala, Kamaraj kept himself away from Dhivakaran.

Former minister R Kamaraj and Sasikala’s brother Dhivakaran on Thursday

By Express News Service

TIRUVARUR: The meeting of former food minister R Kamaraj and VK Sasikala’s brother Dhivakaran during Aalkatti Amman temple kumbabhishekam in Cherankulam near Mannargudi on Thursday has sent shock waves among AIADMK cadre.

Kamaraj, who was once close to Dhivakaran, distanced himself from the latter after former CM Jayalalithaa ordered party cadre not to be in touch with some relatives of her confidant Sasikala. They last met after Jayalalithaa’s demise and during Sasikala’s subsequent attempt to take over the AIADMK.

After the fallout between former CM Edappadi K Palaniswami and Sasikala, Kamaraj kept himself away from Dhivakaran. Meanwhile, due to differences with AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran, Dhivakaran launched his own party — Anna Dravidar Kazhagam. Until the previous AIADMK government’s term ended, Kamaraj never met Sasikala’s kin. 

Kamaraj and Dhivakaran on Thursday walked around, at times with the latter’s hand over the former’s shoulder, surprising AIADMK cadre and the public at the temple.

