Tamilnad Mercantile Bank opens e-Lobby at Tirumala

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (TMB) on Thursday launched an e-Lobby at Tirumala for the pilgrims.

CHENNAI: Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (TMB) on Thursday launched an e-Lobby at Tirumala for the pilgrims. The  manned e-Lobby near to the Tirumala Balaji Bus Stand was inaugurated by AV Dharma Reddy, Additional Executive Officer Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), in the presence of K V Rama Moorthy, managing  director and Chief Executive Officer of TMB, according to a release.

The  24X7 e-Lobby houses an ATM machine, cash deposit machine, passbook printing facility, cheque deposit kiosk and an information kiosk, all under one roof. With this TMB has 51 e-Lobby across India. TMB’s Tirupathi branch also handed over loan sanction letters to a few  beneficiaries. The bank also handed over subscription to Venkateswara Bhakthi Channel run by TTD during the function, the release added.

