STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Villupuram: Man booked for assaulting Dalit girl

On August 25, an 11-year-old girl was allegedly assaulted and verbally abused with casteist slurs by a Caste Hindu man at Nedimozhiyanur village.

Published: 17th September 2021 04:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2021 04:28 AM   |  A+A-

Rape, Sexual Assault

Image used for representational purpose (Photo| Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: A day after the story of a Dalit girl allegedly assaulted in Tindivanam was carried in these columns, a FIR was filed by the Periyathachur police on Wednesday. The inspector assured that the suspect will be remanded within 24 hours.

On August 25, an 11-year-old girl was allegedly assaulted and verbally abused with casteist slurs by a Caste Hindu man at Nedimozhiyanur village. No case was registered until September 13 despite persistent demands from the girl’s family and the DSP of Villupuram’s alleged order to file an FIR at the Periyathachur police station. 

Sources from the Police Department claimed that the incident was found to be a false one during primary inquiry and only a CSR entry was made. A story about it was published in the TNIE edition on September 14. Following the article, police filed an FIR against the suspect, G Kathirvel (45), from Sendiyambakkam village.

Sources said police officials launched further probe. K Boopal, an advocate and social worker representing the girl’s family, told TNIE,  “We approached the officials, including Villupuram DSP, but no action was taken until the news was out. We thank the support of the news medium to help her seek justice.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dalit girl Assault Villupuram
India Matters
Engineers inspect an oxygen plant at a 50 bedded COVID-19 care centre, at a stadium in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
Centre promises 3,600 oxygen plants to tackle a possible third Covid wave
(Express Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha)
Telangana 4th largest contributor to India’s economy
The rally taken out by various Christian organisations in Pala on Saturday to express solidarity with the Pala bishop | Express
Nuns boycott Pala bishop's anti-Muslim speech; say communalism not Christian
The entire cost of the project is cited to be Rs 3.37 crore. (Photo | EPS)
Chhattisgarh creating India's biggest man-made forest on barren land, abandoned mine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp