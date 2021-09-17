Will unfulfilled promises weigh DMK down in local body polls?

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the rural local body elections around the corner, the DMK-led alliance is set to face challenges in terms of fulfilling its election promises and amicably sharing seats among allies. The State Election Commission has scheduled the elections for nine districts on October 6 and 9.

Of the 76,59,720 voters, more than half — 38,81,524 — are women. The DMK’s unfulfilled election promises of `100 subsidy for LPG cylinders and `1,000 monthly assistance for women homemakers are set to pose a challenge to the alliance, say party functionaries.

The announcement to waive off gold loans would help some people, but it would have been more beneficial if the DMK fulfilled its promises related to LPG subsidy and monthly assistance to women family heads, a party functionary stated, adding that the decision to slash prices of Aavin milk wouldn’t help as the penetration of Aavin in rural areas is limited.

Pointing out that seat-sharing agreements would also prove to be a hurdle, another DMK functionary recalls how the allotment of seats resulted in resentment building up among cadre of the alliance during the last rural local body elections, which were held in December 2019. Another DMK leader told TNIE the party lost a large number of seats in the last rural local body election only due to resentment among allies, particularly the Congress.

Elaborating on the problem, the DMK functionaries say the party has to amicably settle its issues with the Congress, VCK and TVK in the northern districts, and with the Congress in two southern districts since most cadre of these parties were promised local body seats during the Assembly election.

Despite knowing the hurdles, the DMK leaders and cadre are confident of securing a 100 per cent victory in the upcoming elections because of the reported collapsed state of the Opposition AIADMK camp. But the cadre of the alliance in general and Congress, in particular, are worried about the big-brother attitude of the DMK district functionaries since the DMK leadership on Wednesday gave a free hand to district functionaries to hold seat-sharing talks.

State general secretary of the Congress GK Muralidharan told TNIE, “All district presidents of the Congress have submitted a letter to the DMK district secretaries and in-charges seeking 30 per cent of local body seats as we are the largest party in the alliance after the DMK. The representation was handed over based on instructions from the State leadership. We are waiting for their reply and hope to get our due share.” Despite the odds, parties in the alliance unanimously feel that backing the party in power would work in their favour in the upcoming elections.