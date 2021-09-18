Applications invited from BC, MBC students for scholarship

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Backward Classes Welfare invited applications from BC, MBC, DNC students pursuing UG/PG courses in various Government of India institutions. According to a press release from the Department, the State government issued orders to grant scholarships to the native students, who belong to BC/MBC/DNC and are pursuing UG/PG Courses in Government of India institutions like IIT, IIM, IIIT, NIT, and Central government universities.

Their parents’ annual income should be below Rs 2 lakh. The statement further reads, “The eligible students are requested to fill the application forms and submit it. They also need to send the applications with the concurrence of the principals of the institutions, with all the enclosures to the Directorate on or before November 30.”Candidates can get application form from District Backward Classes Welfare office or through e-Mail: tngovtiitscholarship@gmail.com.