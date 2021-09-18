STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Irregular bus services drive Erode schoolgirl to her wit’s end

More than 30 students in the village depend on the bus to reach schools. They are forced to walk to school due to shortage of buses.

Published: 18th September 2021 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2021 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

The lack of bus services is evident at most of the rural areas.

By Subashini Vijayakumar
Express News Service

ERODE: A class X student in Vallipurathanpalayam tried to kill herself on Thursday allegedly after being told by her father to stop attending school because bus services to the village had not resumed fully post easing of lockdown restrictions.

The girl (15) studied in the government school at Sengodampalayam, which is 6.5 km away from her village and used to travel by bus daily. Since the bus service was irregular, the girl’s father dropped her at school on Wednesday before heading to work in Perundurai. After classes got over for the day at 3.30 pm, she waited for a bus to return home.

Since it got late, she took a bus going towards Perundurai and got off at Vepampalayam. From there, she walked three kilometres to her village. Upon knowing the incident, her father scolded her and told her to discontinue studies at least until bus services resumed. The girl got upset and on Thursday, tried to kill herself. Her parents and neighbours broke open the door of her room and rescued her.

Rattled by the girl’s action, residents of Vallipurathanpalayam appealed to the government to restore the bus services fully for the benefit of students. The village has a middle school and students have to travel to Sengodampalayam, Thindal or Pallipalayam to pursue education.

Two buses were operated between Vallipurathanpalayam and Bhavani through Erode bus stand. “The buses ply through Thindal, Sengodampalayam, Kumalankuttai, Collector Office, GH, PS Park, Erode bus stand. When there were two buses, the services were regular between 7am and 9pm. However, following the lockdown, only one bus is operated and the evening service has been irregular,” Sekar (name changed), a resident of the village, said.

More than 30 students in the village depend on the bus to reach schools. They are forced to walk to school due to shortage of buses. If the situation persisted, girls would be forced to dropout, they added. The residents said they urged the transport department to restore buses as schools had reopened, but there was no action.

Upon knowing the girl’s action, District Collector H Krishnanunni reportedly assured that bus services to the village would be restored.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
bus service lockdown
India Matters
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Schools in Kerala to reopen on November 1, primary classes will also resume
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Parents can’t object to inter-faith marriage, says Allahabad High Court
In Maharashtra, there were 49,671 cases on September 15 after the state reported 47,926 on September 7.  (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra cities record spike in Covid-19 cases again
Representational image of Coronavirus.
If no new COVID variant, third wave will not be as devastating as second: Top vaccinologist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp