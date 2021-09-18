STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mission Palmyrah to give TN tree its due

Govt plans to plant 76L seeds over several months; Rs 3 cr allocated for the project

Published: 18th September 2021 05:47 AM

Reflection of palmyrah trees on a pool of stagnant water on a farmland in Tirunelveli | V KARTHIKALAGU

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Palmyrah, the State tree of Tamil Nadu that has ecological and economic value, is all set to get its rightful place in the State again. Within six months, the agriculture department is aiming to plant 76 lakh palmyrah seeds across the State along the banks of waterbodies, agricultural land, fallow land, government poramboke land, and on roadsides.

Chief Minister MK Stalin launched a “Palmyrah Development Mission” on Friday. The State government has allocated Rs 3 crore towards the procurement of seeds and allied works. The original plan was to plant the seeds in 30 districts; this was later altered to encompass the entire State, with the focus being rural areas. Discussions are on to plant around 25,000 seeds along Coovum banks and other appropriate places in Chennai, in association with the Public Works Department (PWD) and the Chennai Corporation. But the execution plans are yet to be finalised, according to the sources. 

“Considering the arrival of the monsoon, we are trying to complete planting the seeds by November, as we have to take into account the germination success. Experience tells us that 60 per cent of seeds germinate successfully,” an official source said. It is, however, learnt that the target for this year might have to be brought down to 25 lakh, given the short period available before the monsoon kicks in. 

The source also said that procurement of palmyrah seeds has already begun through the Tamil Nadu Seed Development Agency from Thoothukudi, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, and a few more districts where quality seeds are available. Many NGOs engaged in protecting this tree have come forward to donate seeds to the government.  

Known scientifically as Borassus flabellifer, palmyrah (panai) has deep economic value in the State. “It takes years for the palmyrah tree to start yielding. Once it does, however, it will go on for many decades. No part of this tree goes to waste. Many entrepreneurs are engaged in exporting palmyrah products. So, in the long run, planting this tree in large numbers is an economically important move. Also, when the cyclonic storms hit the State, the palmyrah trees acted as ‘wind warriors’ in many areas,” an official source said.

Most of india’s palmyraH in TN
Tamil Nadu has the highest number of palmyrah trees in India. That is, about 5.10 crore of the estimated 8.59 crore palmyra trees in India are in Tamil Nadu, according to Tamil Nadu Palm Products Development Board. Activists, however, claim this figure has dropped drastically, to just three crore 

PRODUCTS TO BE SOLD VIA PDS
Of the `3 crore allotted, Rs 1 crore had been granted for researches on topics like increasing the duration of the yield. “The government is planning to sell palmyra products through ration shops in future. Around `1 crore would be sanctioned to buy equipment to manufacture jaggery and other palmyra products,” officials said

