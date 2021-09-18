STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pudukkottai tea stall owner gifts 500 copies of Pen Yen Adimaiyanal to customers on Periyar's birth anniversary

A tea stall owner in Pudukkottai celebrated the birth anniversary of Periyar in a novel way by distributing 500 copies of the social reformer’s book, Pen Yen Adimaiyanal?

Copies of Pen Yen Adimaiyanal being gifted to customers on account of Periyar’s birth anniversary in Pudukkottai on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: A tea stall owner in Pudukkottai celebrated the birth anniversary of Periyar in a novel way by distributing 500 copies of the social reformer’s book, Pen Yen Adimaiyanal? (Why woman got enslaved?) to his customers free of cost on Friday. Though a staunch believer, Sivakumar (43) of Vamban village says beyond religion and God, Periyar had spoken about a lot of things such as women empowerment, social justice and social reform – all of which the public should read.

Sivakumar told TNIE, “A few years ago, Igot an opportunity to read this book and Iwas very impressed. Since then, I always wanted to share it with others and make them read it. As the government announced Periyar’s birth anniversary as Social Justice Day, I could not find a more perfect opportunity to distribute copies to my customers.”

He tried all means to get the book locally from book stores in Pudukkottai, but could not get enough copies. “Through a mutual friend, I contacted a seller from Nagapattinam and got 500 copies couriered to my shop. I spent around Rs 5,000 for it,” he said.

On Friday, supporters of Dravidian ideology, politicians and public paid garlanded statues of Periyar at various places.

