Question us online as we fear for our lives: Kodanad case suspects

Three suspects – D Deepu (A3), M S Satheesan (A5), A Santhosh Samy (A8) – are from Thrissur and Jithin Joy (A10) is from Kozhikode. 

Kodanad Estate in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Citing personal safety and rising Covid-19 cases, four suspects from Kerala, booked in the Kodanad estate heist-cum-murder case, on Friday petitioned West zone IG R Sudhakar to interrogate them through video conference. 

Three suspects – D Deepu, M S Satheesan, A Santhosh Samy – are from Thrissur and Jithin Joy is from Kozhikode. “One reason is the spike in Covid-19 cases in Kerala. Also, they fear their lives would be in danger if they travel to Tamil Nadu,” said K Vijayan, an advocate of the suspects said. “The four were not formally summoned by police.

They were called over the phone to appear for interrogation. They are ready to co-operate with the police, but Covid-19 and personnel safety are their concerns,” said another advocate. On April 30, the sessions court passed an order turning down a plea to issue summons to former CM Edappadi K Palaniswami, V K Sasikala, J Eelavarasi, V Sudhakaran, former Nilgiris district collector Shankar, former SP Murali Rambah, AIADMK state organizer Sajeevan, manager of Kodanad estate Natarajan, and Sunil, a resident of Gudalur. It, however, permitted examination of Natarajan. On September 3, Deepu, Satheesan and Santhosh Samy filed a revision petition in the Madras High Court challenging the trial court order. 

