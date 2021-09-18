Railway launches training programme for youth

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To provide entry-level training in industry-relevant technical skills through Railway Training Institutes, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw launched the Railway Skill Development Program from Rail Bhavan at New Delhi through a video conference on Friday.

This training program is being conducted by Railways under the aegis of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana to empower unemployed youth by way of enhancing skills in various fields such as welding, fitting, machining, and electrical trades. It has been planned by Indian Railways to train 50,000 youth, both men and women, over three years, with basic training of 100 hours.

Training is provided free and participants will be selected from online applications, following a mechanism based on marks in matriculation. Candidates, who have passed class 10 and are between 18 and 35 years, shall be eligible to apply. Similarly, Southern Railway’s Carriage and Wagon Workshop at Perambur and Signal and Telecommunication Workshop at Podanur will train 44 students under this programme. The Carriage and Wagon workshop will train 30 people. Signal and Telecommunication Workshop will train 14 people, said statement from Railways.