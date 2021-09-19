STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Erode: Get vaccinated against Covid, get two cents of land free

Published: 19th September 2021 04:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2021 04:06 AM   |  A+A-

A vaccine being loaded into a syringe

Representational Image. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

ERODE: In order to encourage people to get vaccinated, Tahsildar of Bhavani in the district has announced that 10 persons from underprivileged backgrounds, who come to get vaccinated on Sunday would be chosen and provided two cents of land.

Tahsildar Muthukrishnan said the names will be selected by drawing chits and they would be given prizes, including two cents of land, one gram gold coin, silver lamps and clothes. “The main aim is to achieve full vaccination.

In order to entice people, I have announced these prizes with help from volunteers,” he said. As the moral code of conduct is in place, residents of Andikumar, Ocheri, Chinnapuliyur, Odathurai panchayats in Bhavani and Ammapettai unions will not be eligible for the benefits, he said. 

