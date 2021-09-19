Erode: Get vaccinated against Covid, get two cents of land free

By Express News Service

ERODE: In order to encourage people to get vaccinated, Tahsildar of Bhavani in the district has announced that 10 persons from underprivileged backgrounds, who come to get vaccinated on Sunday would be chosen and provided two cents of land.

Tahsildar Muthukrishnan said the names will be selected by drawing chits and they would be given prizes, including two cents of land, one gram gold coin, silver lamps and clothes. “The main aim is to achieve full vaccination.

In order to entice people, I have announced these prizes with help from volunteers,” he said. As the moral code of conduct is in place, residents of Andikumar, Ocheri, Chinnapuliyur, Odathurai panchayats in Bhavani and Ammapettai unions will not be eligible for the benefits, he said.