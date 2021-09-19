PIL to revoke amendments delegating powers to OPS, EPS

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A petition has been filed before the Madras High Court praying for orders to revoke amendments made in the AIADMK’s bylaws to delegate powers of an elected general secretary to party’s coordinator and co-coordinator. Advocate Ramkumar Adityan, who claims to be a member of the AIADMK, filed the petition.

Contrary to the fact that the party’s general council is not empowered to delegate powers of the general secretary to any person (office-bearer), amendments were made to transfer the powers of an elected general secretary to the party coordinator (OPS) and co-coordinator (EPS). This was done in violation of the party’s bylaws but such amendments were approved by the ECI, he said and sought the court to issue orders to the ECI to revoke the amendments.

Moreover, the petition sought orders to the party to formally elect a general secretary, claiming the post is lying vacant since J Jayalalithaa’s death.