TN Governor RN Ravi seeks ‘beautiful’ ties with DMK govt

The Governor is to function within the parameters of the Constitution. I will try my best to keep that in mind.”

Published: 19th September 2021 04:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2021 04:16 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Justice of Madras HC Sanjeeb Banerjee and Governor RN Ravi in Chennai on Saturday | Ashwin Prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Just after assuming office as Tamil Nadu’s Governor, RN Ravi on Saturday said he would work to make his relationship with the DMK government as beautiful as possible. “Our slate of relationships (between the Governor and State government) is absolutely new and clean.

My effort will be to make it as beautiful as possible in the days to come,” he said when asked about the apprehensions that there could be ulterior motives behind the appointment of a former Intelligence Bureau official as Governor.

Asked whether he would visit the districts as his predecessor Banwarilal Purohit did, the Governor said, “Just minutes ago, I was sworn in. Plans will unfold as the time comes and as the situation warrants. But one thing I know is that this place has a popular government, mandated by the people and governance is the responsibility of the State government. The Governor is to function within the parameters of the Constitution. I will try my best to keep that in mind.”

Paying rich encomiums on Tamil Nadu and its people while ignoring the criticism against him from some political parties, in a gentle way, the Governor said, “I am delighted, indeed feeling humbled to be in the land and amid the people which is one of the most ancient cultures and civilisations in the world.”

“Our country has benefited enormously from the intellectual, spiritual and artistic wealth of the place and the political wisdom. In fact, this place and people have influenced and shaped to a great deal the very idea of India. I am looking forward to being in the service of the people to the best of my ability and the space the Constitution gives me,” he added.

Asked about the performance of the DMK government, he said, “It is premature to say anything on that. But I am sure the government is doing well going by how it handled the pandemic.”

