Duo sells ganja-mixed paan products in Kovai, held

Police said the duo sold the drug-laced beeda at a paan shop in Raja Street near Townhall. Around 1 kg ganja and a few strips of sedative pills were seized.

Published: 20th September 2021

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  Two persons were arrested on Saturday for allegedly smuggling and selling sedatives and ganja-mixed paan products including beeda in the city. 

The suspects were identified as M Murugan (58), a ganja supplier from Devaram in Theni and B Nemaram (51), a paan shop owner from Kovilpalayam.

Based on a tip-off, a special team headed by Sub-inspector Marimuthu conducted a search at the paan shop and found the ganja and sedative pills.

Nemaram was detained and the police placed a purchase order for ganja and tracked down Murugan as he brought the contraband to the city in the evening.

Following this, police arrested due and seized around 1 kg of ganja and a few strips of sedative pills, said police.

Sources said Nemaram mixes the contraband with the beeda, which were bought by North Indian workers and youngsters.

He allegedly did not sell the products to locals to avoid getting caught, said police.

