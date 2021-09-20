Kerala minister meets Velu over port project

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Kerala Minister for Ports, Museums, and Archaeology Ahammd Devarkovil met Minister for Highways and Minor ports EV Velu on Sunday, seeking Tamil Nadu’s cooperation for establishing a port in Kerala.

According to a press statement, Ahammd Devarkovil met EV Velu to seek the State’s cooperation for transporting goods from the Thoothukudi port and establishing a port in Kerala.

The Kerala port would help in the movement of logistics and ferry service, the neighbouring state minister added.

During the meeting, Minister EV Velu informed Ahammd Devarkovil a decision will be taken after the issue is taken to the knowledge of Chief Minister MK Stalin.

The ministers also discussed the functioning and facilities of minor ports in Tamil Nadu and Kerala and their development works at the meeting.