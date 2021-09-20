STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Kerala minister meets Velu over port project

According to a press statement, Ahammd Devarkovil met EV Velu to seek the State’s cooperation for transporting goods from the Thoothukudi port and establishing a port in Kerala.

Published: 20th September 2021 02:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2021 03:27 AM   |  A+A-

TN Public Works Department Minister EV Velu (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Kerala Minister for Ports, Museums, and Archaeology Ahammd Devarkovil met Minister for Highways and Minor ports EV Velu on Sunday, seeking Tamil Nadu’s cooperation for establishing a port in Kerala. 

According to a press statement, Ahammd Devarkovil met EV Velu to seek the State’s cooperation for transporting goods from the Thoothukudi port and establishing a port in Kerala.

The Kerala port would help in the movement of logistics and ferry service, the neighbouring state minister added. 

During the meeting, Minister EV Velu informed Ahammd Devarkovil a decision will be taken after the issue is taken to the knowledge of Chief Minister MK Stalin.

The ministers also discussed the functioning and facilities of minor ports in Tamil Nadu and Kerala and their development works at the meeting.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational image (Express Illustration)
Thanks to Covid lockdown, doctors in dilemma with no practical experience
Puri's Jagannath temple (File Photo | EPS)
Treasure hunt at Puri's Jagannath Temple for 'hidden hoard'
Suman Kumar Jha
Youth creates jobs without investing a single paisa
A General cannot set narrative in democracy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp