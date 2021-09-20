Mega drive exhausts Tamil Nadu’s COVID vaccination stock, no camps on Monday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: There will be no Covid-19 vaccination camps in the State on Monday, as it ran out of vaccine stocks after the mega vaccination camps held across the State on Sunday.

On Sunday, the State held 18,824 vaccination camps with 16 lakh vaccines in stock and a target to vaccinate 15 lakh people.

A total of 16,43,879 people were vaccinated on the day, of which 10,85,097 received the first dose and 5,58,782 received the second dose. Even extra doses from vaccine vials were made use of.

The vaccines were distributed to all the districts based on population and capacity to vaccinate the people.

R Satish Babu

In Chennai Corporation limits alone, 1,500 camps were held in 200 wards.

Chief Minister MK Stalin inspected vaccination camps in Saidapet and Ekkatuthangal and interacted with people.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian toured a few districts including Pollachi, Namakkal and Dharmapuri and inspected the vaccination camps there.

Speaking to reporters in Dharmapuri, the health minister said, “As we have finished all the available vaccine stocks, there won’t be any vaccination camps. Also, the 24-hour vaccination centres will not function.”

He added that there won’t be any camps in the State until the Union Government sends the vaccines.

Meanwhile, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said the State has reached out to the Union Government for the supply of vaccines on Monday itself, as there are many in the State yet to get vaccinated.

From January 16 to till date, the State has administered 4,37,09,804 vaccine doses, which includes numbers from both government and private centres.

Government centres has so far administered 4.12 crore doses. On September 12, the State had vaccinated 28,91,621 people in its first mega vaccination drive.

Among them, 21,48,526 people had received their first dose and 7,42,495 had received their second dose. The eligible population for vaccination in the State is about 6.06 crore, says Health Department data.

Kovai leads in vaccination numbers

COIMBATORE: The district leads the State’s Covid-19 vaccination programme, with 75 per cent of its population above 18 years of age having received the first dose and 25 per cent the second dose, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said on Sunday.

“Among the 29,27,149 people aged above 18 years in the district, 22,04,631 have been administered the first dose and 7,18,335 have got their second dose,” the minister said, on the sidelines of an event at Govt District Headquarters Hospital in Pollachi. where he inaugurated oxygen generation plants.