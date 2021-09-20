‘Risk or worth the risk?’ Stakeholders differ over reopening of primary classes in Tamil Nadu

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the State contemplating on the reopening of lower and upper primary schools, there are mixed opinions among parents and activists regarding the move.

Earlier this month, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Payyamozhi had said the government would monitor the situation of higher secondary students and discuss with health officials before taking a call on the reopening of primary schools.

Meanwhile, many feel it to be risky to reopen the schools for classes 1-8 now. KL Vimal, education rights activist from Tambaram, said, “According to the current government protocol, only 20 students are allowed in each classroom. But, many schools in the city are now using primary classrooms to accommodate students of higher classes. If schools reopen for everyone, there will not be enough space to maintain social distancing.”

Parents opined that the proposal to have classes on alternate days for primary classes would increase the burden on teachers.

“Already, the teachers are overburdened. Classes on alternate days will also confuse the students more,” said Rajalakshmi Dhanasekhar, parent of a class 6 student.

On the other hand, some feel the classes should reopen as there have been many reported cases of child marriage across the State.

“We have received more than 15 complaints of child marriage. A lot of the students are malnourished since they are not getting access to proper food,” said PK Ilamaran, president of Tamil Nadu Teachers’ Association.

Meanwhile, health experts also feel it may be the right time to open schools, but with precautions.

“Given the issues of child marriage and child labour, it is necessary to open schools. However, they must ensure that Covid protocols are followed. Primary classes must have sessions with shorter durations and no breaks,” said Dr V Sulekha, a general health practitioner.