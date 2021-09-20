Tamil Nadu health department begins diarrhoea-control drive among children

Omjasvin MD By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State health department, for the first time, has initiated a drive to identify and control diarrhoea among children under five years of age.

The drive–Intensified Diarrhoea Control Fortnight– implemented under the directive of National Health Mission, began on September 16 and would continue till September 30.

Health department officials said the drive’s primary aim is to prevent deaths due to diarrhoea in the State.

“In India, about 63 lakh diarrhoea cases are reported in children under five years of age. Although the cases are very low in Tamil Nadu, this scheme is now being implemented to spread awareness about its treatment and the available medicines,” said Dr P Sampath, Joint Director of Public Health Department (Epidemiology), speaking to TNIE.

Under the scheme, an Anganwadi worker would be appointed for every thousand population; they would survey the households having children under five years of age and create awareness on when to seek hospital admission in dengue cases, and on the various home-remedies people can follow.

“The Anganwadi staff will teach mothers about Oral Rehydration Therapy for diarrhoea, to prevent dehydration. The staff will also spread awareness on the usage of zinc tablets and urge parents to seek medical help if symptoms persist,” Dr Sampath said.

In addition, there will be special camps across PHCs and tertiary hospitals to spread awareness on diarrhoea to mothers who come there.

According to a national health survey conducted by the Union Health Ministry in 2016, the national average for mortality in diarrhoea cases was 13 per cent in the country.

States like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Chattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh had mortality ranging from 50 to 60 per cent.

According to a discussion by experts as part of a programme held by the National Faecal Sludge and Septage Management Alliance, 90 per cent of the diarrhoea deaths were due to unsafe drinking water and food.

Officials said the awareness on dengue in Tamil Nadu was traditionally much higher.

“The cases in Tamil Nadu is almost nil. We just want to spread further awareness on this,” added Dr Sampath.