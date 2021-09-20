Tamil Nadu rural polls: Entourage thrown a feast in Tenkasi, candidate booked

Thinakaran Rajamani By

TENKASI: Can food, money and liquor help candidates win elections? Yes, think a few.

With the district closing in on its date with local body elections, the candidates, are all in an overdrive. Some are going the extra mile by bribing the voters to ensure victory.

Here is a woman, contesting for the post of Perumpathu village panchayat president, who landed in the soup for allegedly bribing the voters.

A resident of Mettur village, Ponsheela allegedly served feast and booze to many among the more than 1,000 people who accompanied her to the Block Development Office (BDO) in Kadayam when she came to file her nomination papers.

Sources said, the people were brought in at least 40 vans, a few cars and two-wheelers.

“The feast was served at a nearby community hall, owned by the town panchayat administration. It was one of the relatives of the candidate, who helped her book the hall. And, the reason cited at the time of booking was ‘marriage reception’,” they said, adding, her relatives also distributed cash and liquor to a few.

Inspector Ragurajan said, Ponsheela and Jayakodi have been booked under IPC Section 174 E for bribing the voters. SP R Krishnaraj, said, only one election-related violation took place across the district till Saturday.

