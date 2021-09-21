Dept gets it for colluding with temple land grabbers

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Slamming the authorities for failing to protect temple properties, Justice SM Subramaniam of the Madras High Court on Monday observed that temple properties are looted by greedy men, criminals and land grabbers in collusion with officials of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department. Active or passive contribution and collusion by the officials of the HR&CE department cannot be overruled, the judge said.

Disposing of a writ petition seeking to stop HR&CE officials from proceeding with eviction on a land belonging to Agatheeswara Temple in Villivakkam, Justice Subramaniam said the court is empowered to take notice and deal with the issues in an appropriate manner if the management of a temple failed to protect the interests diligently.

“Fraudulent and illegal encroachments of temple properties is a crime against the society at large,” the judge observed. Misappropriation of temple funds is undoubtedly an offence and all such offences are to be registered and offenders liable to be prosecuted by the State, he said.

Expressing concern over custodians, in many instances, entrusted with protecting the properties misappropriating such properties, Subramaniam said, “Such acts of fences eating the crops should be dealt with sternly.”

The judge ordered the HR&CE officials to carry out complete eviction and take over possession, besides assessing the financial loss to the temple and initiate recovery from persons concerned. He also directed the officials to look into the collusion of the authorities in dealing with temple properties and initiate action against all those responsible for maladministration.