Diploma course started to de-stress police officials

CHENNAI: With a view to de-stress the police personnel and enhance their well-being, Director General of Police C Sylendra Babu inaugurated a psychological counselling diploma course on Monday. This initiative has been undertaken in association with the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Science (NIMHANS).

Chief Minister M K Stalin emphasised on the importance of creating master trainers in the Police Department, which will train the personnel on physical and mental well-being. On Monday, as a first step, a diploma course for the 246 well-being master trainers was inaugurated. This would continue virtually for the next three months.

Director of NIMHANS, Bengaluru, Dr Pratima Murthy, presided over the inaugural function and delivered a speech through video conference. Sylendra Babu released the course brochure and addressed the master trainers.

“Among the 246 participants, 112 are from the Police Department and 134 are private counsellors. After obtaining the diploma, the trainers will train 1.3 lakh police personnel and three lakh family members of personnel. This course will be conducted in all Commissionerates and District Headquarters in due course," said the press statement.