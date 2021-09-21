STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Diploma course started to de-stress police officials

On Monday, as a first step, a diploma course for the 246 well-being master trainers was inaugurated.

Published: 21st September 2021 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2021 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

counselling Psychotherapy mental health mental illness

(Express Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With a view to de-stress the police personnel and enhance their well-being, Director General of Police C Sylendra Babu inaugurated a psychological counselling diploma course on Monday. This initiative has been undertaken in association with the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Science (NIMHANS).

Chief Minister M K Stalin emphasised on the importance of creating master trainers in the Police Department, which will train the personnel on physical and mental well-being. On Monday, as a first step, a diploma course for the 246 well-being master trainers was inaugurated. This would continue virtually for the next three months.

Director of NIMHANS, Bengaluru, Dr Pratima Murthy, presided over the inaugural function and delivered a speech through video conference. Sylendra Babu released the course brochure and addressed the master trainers.

“Among the 246 participants, 112 are from the Police Department and 134 are private counsellors.  After obtaining the diploma, the trainers will train 1.3 lakh police personnel and three lakh family members of personnel.  This course will be conducted in all Commissionerates and District Headquarters in due course," said the press statement.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image for representation
Look who’s saying threats to Hinduism are imaginary 
Calicut University
Calicut varsity makes anti-dowry declaration must for admissions
For representational purpose.
Doctors remove kidney, part of lung to save man from black fungus post-Covid
Rafhan Ummer
Kerala man throws 426 punches in a minute, enters Guinness records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp