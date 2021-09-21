Have bills for purchase of sand, says Veeramani

By Express News Service

TIRUPATTUR: Former AIADMK Minister KC Veeramani on Monday said river sand found on the premises of his residence was kept for construction works and that he has proper bills for the same.The former minister said he had called for the press meet to clarify reports following raids conducted by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) wing were misleading and could tarnish his public image and have a negative effect on the party for the upcoming local body polls.

He said reports claiming crores in cash, gold, and diamonds found in the raid as fake and misleading. Talking to reporters, the minister said, "The vigilance found Rs 5,600 cash and over 300 sovereigns of valuables at my residence and they have given a report on the same."I have 300 sovereigns of valuables which the vigilance handed back to me because I have proper documents, he said adding my family is into business and we pay tax for every penny we earn.

On Thursday, Veeramani had come under the scanner of the DVAC. After booking Veeramani on charges of amassing Rs 28.78 crore worth assets, which is 654 per cent of known sources of income, the officials conducted surprise raids starting early morning in 35 places linked to Veeramani across the state.

An evening statement from the agency said it has seized Rs 34.01 lakh cash, US dollars worth Rs 1.80 lakh, 9 luxury cars (including a Rolls Royce. Interestingly, the statement said 275 units of sand worth about Rs 30 lakh were found deposited in the residential premises of the former minister.The FIR said Veeramani and his dependent's assets should not have exceeded Rs 1,83,61,100. However, he has acquired assets worth Rs 28,78,13,758 which is 654 percent of his known sources of income.