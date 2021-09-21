STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Have bills for purchase of sand, says Veeramani

Former AIADMK Minister K C Veeramani on Monday said river sand found on the premises of his residence was kept for construction works and that he has proper bills for the same.

Published: 21st September 2021 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2021 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration, KC Veeramani

Former Tamil Nadu Minister KC Veeramani. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATTUR: Former AIADMK Minister KC Veeramani on Monday said river sand found on the premises of his residence was kept for construction works and that he has proper bills for the same.The former minister said he had called for the press meet to clarify reports following raids conducted by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) wing were misleading and could tarnish his public image and have a negative effect on the party for the upcoming local body polls.

He said reports claiming crores in cash, gold, and diamonds found in the raid as fake and misleading. Talking to reporters, the minister said, "The vigilance found Rs 5,600 cash and over 300 sovereigns of valuables at my residence and they have given a report on the same."I have 300 sovereigns of valuables which the vigilance handed back to me because I have proper documents, he said adding my family is into business and we pay tax for every penny we earn.

On Thursday, Veeramani had come under the scanner of the DVAC. After booking Veeramani on charges of amassing Rs 28.78 crore worth assets, which is 654 per cent of known sources of income, the officials conducted surprise raids starting early morning in 35 places linked to Veeramani across the state.

An evening statement from the agency said it has seized Rs  34.01 lakh cash, US dollars worth Rs 1.80 lakh, 9 luxury cars (including a Rolls Royce. Interestingly, the statement said 275 units of sand worth about Rs  30 lakh were found deposited in the residential premises of the former minister.The FIR said Veeramani and his dependent's assets should not have exceeded Rs  1,83,61,100. However, he has acquired assets worth Rs  28,78,13,758 which is 654 percent of his known sources of income.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KC Veeramani AIADMK
India Matters
Image for representation
Look who’s saying threats to Hinduism are imaginary 
Calicut University
Calicut varsity makes anti-dowry declaration must for admissions
For representational purpose.
Doctors remove kidney, part of lung to save man from black fungus post-Covid
Rafhan Ummer
Kerala man throws 426 punches in a minute, enters Guinness records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp