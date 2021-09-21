Notice after MLA election challenged

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday issued a notice to the Election Commission of India and the former State minister ‘Natham’ R Viswanathan on a petition challenging Viswanathan’s election from the Natham Assembly constituency in Dindigul district.

Admitting the petition filed by DMK candidate MA Andiambalam, who unsuccessfully contested the Assembly polls from the Natham constituency in April, Justice N Seshasayee issued the notice returnable within six weeks. The petition sought to declare the election of Natham Viswanathan as null and void.

Senior Counsel P Wilson, appearing for Andiambalam, contended that the elected candidate suppressed certain material facts in Form 26 (in nomination papers) and misused the government machinery for campaigning. He allegedly also distributed cash to voters and other gifts to woo them. Viswanathan had violated the poll codes by campaigning during the 48 hours before the polling and the cumulative amount he had spent was to the tune of Rs 34.26 crore, much beyond the permissible levels, the counsel claimed.

Suppressed ‘facts’

