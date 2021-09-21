STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Terminated nurses seek job extension, pending salary

Nurses in the newly set-up isolation ward at government general hospital

For representational purposes (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

KARUR: Nurses, who were appointed on a temporary basis at the Karur Government Medical College Hospital during the second wave of Covid-19, submitted a petition at the Collectorate on Monday, seeking job extension and settlement of pending salary.A total of 44 nurses were recruited by the hospital as contract workers in May. However, they were all terminated after three months and their salary is yet to be settled. 

One of the nurses, Hemalatha, told TNIE, “The Deputy Director of Health Services recruited us on a 3-month contract. We worked very hard braving risks, but were terminated on August 15. Nobody is bothered about us . Despite approaching the Deputy Director of Health and the hospital Dean, we received no proper response. We are yet to get our salary too. Meanwhile, the officials are now looking to recruit 75 nurses to tackle a probable third wave.”

