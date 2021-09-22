STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Carcass of tiger found in Coimbatore forest

A tiger, suspected to be a male aged 7-8 years, was found dead in Koothamandi Reserve Forest under the Sirumugai forest range in Coimbatore forest division on Monday.

Published: 22nd September 2021 05:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2021 05:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A tiger, suspected to be a male aged 7-8 years, was found dead in Koothamandi Reserve Forest under the Sirumugai forest range in Coimbatore forest division on Monday. A post mortem examination was conducted on Tuesday. 

District Forest Officer TK Ashok Kumar said the cause of death could be ascertained only after the forensic results arrive. Anti-poaching watchers spotted the carcass near Pethikuttai Pirivu. Movement of tigers in Sirumugai is high as the reserve forest is located close to the Sathaymangalam Tiger Reserve (STR). 

Kumar said, “It is a fully grown tiger. We suspect it died 5-7 days ago. We recovered 18 nails, five each from the front legs and four each from hind legs, and all the teeth from the carcass. No external injury like bullet wound or one caused in animal conflict was found on the animal. We are also examining if the animal was poisoned to death. This can be established only after the forensic lab results are out.”
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coimbatore tiger
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (File photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
UK adds Covishield to approved list of vaccines after India's warning
Unacademy. (Photo | unacademy.com)
Unicorns Unacademy, Udaan, CRED top 2021 LinkedIn Top Startups India list
YZF-R15 Version 4
New Yamaha R15 at Rs 1.68 lakh; Aerox at Rs 1.29 lakh
Jayapalan sharing the joyous moment with his mother Lakshmi and son Vysakh at their residence at Maradu in Kochi on Monday  | A Sanesh
Meet Kerala autorickshaw driver who won Rs 12 crore bumper lottery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp