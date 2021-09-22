Carcass of tiger found in Coimbatore forest

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A tiger, suspected to be a male aged 7-8 years, was found dead in Koothamandi Reserve Forest under the Sirumugai forest range in Coimbatore forest division on Monday. A post mortem examination was conducted on Tuesday.

District Forest Officer TK Ashok Kumar said the cause of death could be ascertained only after the forensic results arrive. Anti-poaching watchers spotted the carcass near Pethikuttai Pirivu. Movement of tigers in Sirumugai is high as the reserve forest is located close to the Sathaymangalam Tiger Reserve (STR).

Kumar said, “It is a fully grown tiger. We suspect it died 5-7 days ago. We recovered 18 nails, five each from the front legs and four each from hind legs, and all the teeth from the carcass. No external injury like bullet wound or one caused in animal conflict was found on the animal. We are also examining if the animal was poisoned to death. This can be established only after the forensic lab results are out.”

