Four medicos test positive for Covid-19 in Madurai

Four students of Madurai Medical College tested positive for Coronavirus infection on Tuesday. 

A medic collects a swab sample (File photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI/COONOOR: Four students of Madurai Medical College tested positive for Coronavirus infection on Tuesday. Among the four, three symptomatic students are undergoing treatment at the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) and the other student is in home isolation. 

Official sources said, the three second year MBBS students, staying at women’s hostel — Eve Spectra — of the college, developed symptoms such as fever and cough on Saturday. “After they tested positive for the infection, 200 other inmates at the hostel were screened. All of them tested negative,” a hostel staff told TNIE. 

Apart from the three students, a 29-year-old male student, pursuing superspeciality course in the department of Nephrology, staying at the postgraduate students hostel also tested positive and is undergoing treatment at the special ward. 

“The condition of all the three students is stable,” an official said. After a gap of four months, it was on August 16 that the offline classes for all medical courses resumed in the State. 

Two schools closed 
Meanwhile, in Coonoor, two girls schools on Mount Road have been closed for five days after eight students tested positive for the infection.  Sources said, five students are studying in an English medium school, and three in a Government-aided school. The schools have resumed online classes to contain the spread of Covid-19. 

