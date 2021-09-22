STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Gang kills woman accused in Dalit leader’s murder in Tamil Nadu

Nirmala of EB Colony was one of the 18 persons accused in the murder of Pandian at his house at Nandhavanapatti in Dindigul in January 2012

Published: 22nd September 2021 01:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2021 01:55 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

On Wednesday at around 10.30 am, an unidentified gang reportedly attacked Nirmala near her house (Image used for representational purposes))

By Express News Service

DINDIGUL: A woman who was among the accused in the murder of Devendrakula Vellalar Federation president Pasupathi Pandian was killed by a gang at Dindigul on Wednesday morning.

According to sources, the deceased was identified as Nirmala of EB Colony. She was one of the 18 persons accused in the murder of Pandian at his house at Nandhavanapatti in Dindigul in January 2012.

On Wednesday at around 10.30 am, an unidentified gang reportedly attacked Nirmala near her house. They decapitated her and fled with her severed head, which was later found in front of Pandian’s house.

Thadicombu police rushed to the spot and sent her body for postmortem. Further investigations are on.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dindigul
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (File photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
UK adds Covishield to approved list of vaccines after India's warning
Unacademy. (Photo | unacademy.com)
Unicorns Unacademy, Udaan, CRED top 2021 LinkedIn Top Startups India list
YZF-R15 Version 4
New Yamaha R15 at Rs 1.68 lakh; Aerox at Rs 1.29 lakh
Jayapalan sharing the joyous moment with his mother Lakshmi and son Vysakh at their residence at Maradu in Kochi on Monday  | A Sanesh
Meet Kerala autorickshaw driver who won Rs 12 crore bumper lottery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp