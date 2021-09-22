Gang kills woman accused in Dalit leader’s murder in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

DINDIGUL: A woman who was among the accused in the murder of Devendrakula Vellalar Federation president Pasupathi Pandian was killed by a gang at Dindigul on Wednesday morning.

According to sources, the deceased was identified as Nirmala of EB Colony. She was one of the 18 persons accused in the murder of Pandian at his house at Nandhavanapatti in Dindigul in January 2012.

On Wednesday at around 10.30 am, an unidentified gang reportedly attacked Nirmala near her house. They decapitated her and fled with her severed head, which was later found in front of Pandian’s house.

Thadicombu police rushed to the spot and sent her body for postmortem. Further investigations are on.