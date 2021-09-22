STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Make culprits of illegal mining pay, Madras HC tells TN govt

“The State has to realise due compensation from the perpetrators of illegal mining, including on account of the desecration of the ecology and the biodegradation,” the bench stated.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Coming down heavily on illegal mining and the resultant harm done to ecology and environment, the Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the State government to make the perpetrators pay for the damages, besides taking punitive action against them.

“It is only fair that a person who has indulged in illegal mining for a considerable period before being caught should be made to pay,” the First Bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice PD Audikesavalu said in an order passed on a writ petition on illegal mining in Kallakurichi. The government had informed the court that district authorities have imposed a penalty of `Rs 103.26 crore on the perpetrators of illegal mining of stone and gravel.

Referring to the status report submitted by the Industries Department, the judges said it will not do for the State to merely report that illegal activities undertaken by certain persons have been stopped, so that it is a deterrent to future intruders. “The State has to realise due compensation from the perpetrators of illegal mining, including on account of the desecration of the ecology and the biodegradation,” the bench stated.

Stressing that some ‘serious action’ is needed on the matter, the court noted that ‘knee-jerk’ reaction to suddenly wake up and stop illegal mining after being prodded by the court was not enough and asked the government to submit the action plan on the issue in a week’s time. The matter was posted for November 2. Earlier, Advocate General R Shanmugasundaram noted criminal cases were registered against the perpetrators under Section 379 of IPC and steps are being taken to recover the money they made through illegal operations.

The status report of the Industries Department stated that based on an inspection report, a penalty of Rs 103.26 crore was imposed against 15 persons and one organisation for illegal mining in Kallakurichi district. 

Court seeks action plan in a week’s time
It noted that a ‘knee-jerk’ reaction to suddenly wake up and stop illegal mining after being prodded by the court was not enough and sought an action plan

