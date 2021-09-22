STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Nagercoil: Plastic gets an eco makeover

The idea was conceived three months ago and that the plastic covers and wrappers are stuffed into the bottles, thereby transforming them as eco-bricks.

Published: 22nd September 2021 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2021 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

By M Abdul Rabi
Express News Service

NAGERCOIL:  If you think plastic is not 'green', think again.

Here's Nagercoil Corporation Commissioner Asha Ajith who is giving an eco touch to non-degradable plastic waste. The discarded plastic water and juice bottles at Resource Recovery Centre, Valampurivilai, are now being transformed into eco-bricks and are being used for the construction of protection walls around trees in parks.

Asha said, the idea was conceived three months ago and that the plastic covers and wrappers are stuffed into the bottles, thereby transforming them as eco-bricks.

Speaking to TNIE, the 2015 batch IAS officer said, four walls have been constructed using the eco-bricks in Sir CP Ramasamy Iyer Memorial Park. "Since the initiative is a success, the construction of protection walls around trees in other parks are also being considered," she said, urging the public to emulate the model in their garden.

City Health Officer M Vijay Chandran said, the initiative has reduced the piling up of plastic waste.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Asha Ajith non-degradable plastic waste eco makeover
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (File photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
UK adds Covishield to approved list of vaccines after India's warning
Unacademy. (Photo | unacademy.com)
Unicorns Unacademy, Udaan, CRED top 2021 LinkedIn Top Startups India list
YZF-R15 Version 4
New Yamaha R15 at Rs 1.68 lakh; Aerox at Rs 1.29 lakh
Jayapalan sharing the joyous moment with his mother Lakshmi and son Vysakh at their residence at Maradu in Kochi on Monday  | A Sanesh
Meet Kerala autorickshaw driver who won Rs 12 crore bumper lottery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp