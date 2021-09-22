Nagercoil: Plastic gets an eco makeover

M Abdul Rabi By

Express News Service

NAGERCOIL: If you think plastic is not 'green', think again.

Here's Nagercoil Corporation Commissioner Asha Ajith who is giving an eco touch to non-degradable plastic waste. The discarded plastic water and juice bottles at Resource Recovery Centre, Valampurivilai, are now being transformed into eco-bricks and are being used for the construction of protection walls around trees in parks.

Asha said, the idea was conceived three months ago and that the plastic covers and wrappers are stuffed into the bottles, thereby transforming them as eco-bricks.

Speaking to TNIE, the 2015 batch IAS officer said, four walls have been constructed using the eco-bricks in Sir CP Ramasamy Iyer Memorial Park. "Since the initiative is a success, the construction of protection walls around trees in other parks are also being considered," she said, urging the public to emulate the model in their garden.

City Health Officer M Vijay Chandran said, the initiative has reduced the piling up of plastic waste.