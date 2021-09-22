 Sculptures of dwaara balagais discovered in Tiruppur

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: Two sculptures, believed to date to the 5th century AD, were discovered in the district recently.

The sculptures were unearthed by members of city-based Virarajendran Archaeological and Historical Research Centre following a tip-off. Director of the centre S Ravikumar said, “We received information from the administrator of Anjur Pandeeswarar temple and found two sculptures behind the Kottravai Temple. The sculptures are unique and are the earliest sculptures in the Kongu region. They are of Dwaara Balagais (gatekeepers) holding vensamaram ( white chowry) in their hands.”

Explaining the details, Ravikumar said, “One sculpture measures 150 cm in height and 45 cm in width. The dwara balagai is wearing ornaments including 'Idaikkachu' (waist garment), 'Kuzhai' (earring), 'Kandikai'and 'Sarapalli' (necklaces), 'Kadakavali' and 'Sudakam' (arm bands) and sports a crown.

She displays the 'Uru Haistha' sign (gesture using a single hand). ”

The other sculpture measures 120 cm in height and 60 cm in width and is seen in Cadhura Nadana (Square Dance) pose. She is holding the 'Vensamaram' on her left shoulder. Both the sculptures are in 'Sathvika Thiru Uruva' (Calm divine) posture, Ravikumar added.

Former Assistant Commissioner of State archaeological department Dr R Poongundran said the findings are one of the oldest sculptures discovered so far in the Kongu region. Based on the style of the carving the sculptures can be dated to the later 5th century AD, he added.