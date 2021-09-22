STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

 Sculptures of dwaara balagais discovered in Tiruppur

The sculptures were unearthed by members of city-based Virarajendran Archaeological and Historical Research Centre following a tip-off.

Published: 22nd September 2021 10:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2021 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR:  Two sculptures, believed to date to the 5th century AD,  were discovered in the district recently.

The sculptures were unearthed by members of city-based Virarajendran Archaeological and Historical Research Centre following a tip-off. Director of the centre S Ravikumar said, “We received information from the administrator of Anjur Pandeeswarar temple and found two sculptures behind the Kottravai Temple. The sculptures are unique and are the earliest sculptures in the Kongu region. They are of Dwaara Balagais (gatekeepers) holding vensamaram ( white chowry) in their hands.”

Explaining the details, Ravikumar said, “One sculpture measures 150 cm in height and 45 cm in width. The dwara balagai is wearing ornaments including 'Idaikkachu' (waist garment), 'Kuzhai' (earring), 'Kandikai'and 'Sarapalli' (necklaces), 'Kadakavali' and 'Sudakam' (arm bands) and sports a crown.

She displays the 'Uru Haistha' sign (gesture using a single hand). ”

The other sculpture measures 120 cm in height and 60 cm in width and is seen in Cadhura Nadana (Square Dance) pose. She is holding the 'Vensamaram' on her left shoulder. Both the sculptures are in 'Sathvika Thiru Uruva' (Calm divine) posture, Ravikumar added. 

Former Assistant Commissioner of State archaeological department Dr R  Poongundran said the findings are one of the oldest sculptures discovered so far in the Kongu region. Based on the style of the carving the sculptures can be dated to the later 5th century AD, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dwaara Balagais holding vensamaram sculptures
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (File photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
UK adds Covishield to approved list of vaccines after India's warning
Unacademy. (Photo | unacademy.com)
Unicorns Unacademy, Udaan, CRED top 2021 LinkedIn Top Startups India list
YZF-R15 Version 4
New Yamaha R15 at Rs 1.68 lakh; Aerox at Rs 1.29 lakh
Jayapalan sharing the joyous moment with his mother Lakshmi and son Vysakh at their residence at Maradu in Kochi on Monday  | A Sanesh
Meet Kerala autorickshaw driver who won Rs 12 crore bumper lottery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp