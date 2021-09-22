Sivaganga: Three millennia-old burial urns found, claims professor

By Express News Service

SIVANGANGA: Assistant Professor Dr N Rajendran on Tuesday claimed the burial urns unearthed at Munaivendri village must be millennia-old and the State Archeology Department must conduct excavations in the region and also Ettichery and Nagamugunthangudi villages.

Prof Rajendran of Hindustan Arts and Science College in Coimbatore said, “Traces found here are similar to the ones found in Keezhadi, which is 40 km away. Apart from the urns, black and white wares, stone weapons, bricks and several other artifacts were found here. But, considering the uniqueness of the items, they must be at least three millennia old.”