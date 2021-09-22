Sivakasi: 25-year-old man arrested for impregnating 15-year-old step-daughter

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: A 25-year-old was arrested by the Sivakasi All Women Police Station for allegedly impregnating his 15-year-old step-daughter. He also allegedly forced the girl’s mother help her deliver the baby at their house. According to the police, the youth married the girl’s 37-year-old divorced mother.

The mother had noticed some physical changes in the girl in March. When asked, the girl told her mother the youth raped her and threatened to kill her if she disclosed it,” they said. Sources said the youth also threatened the mother when she confronted him and forced her to help the girl deliver the baby in the house on July 30.

The police said that when the baby was taken to a temple in Tenkasi, a few people rounded them up and handed them to the Sivakasi police claiming the child was brought there to be offered as a human sacrifice.



However, the youth’s father said they had been to Sivakasi to visit the family deity. Based on the mother’s complaint that they are unable to take the child to a doctor, an FIR was registered and the youth arrested.